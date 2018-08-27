Death toll from floods across in India nears 1000: Report

Flood-related incidents in states other than Kerala have taken this year's death toll to 993, according to a Times of India report.

Apart from Kerala which was worst hit by the floods, states like Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal and Karnataka lost as many as 600 lives due to overflowing rivers. In Uttar Pradesh, a death toll of 204 was reported while West Bengal saw 195 deaths and in Karnataka and Assam 161 and 46 people died, respectively.

The disaster management division of the home ministry said that more than 70 lakh people were affected and 17 lakh were living in relief camps due to the floods. In Kerala, 54 lakh people were affected and 14.52 lakh people were living in relief camps. In Assam, 11.46 lakh people were affected and 2.45 lakh were in relief camps.

The situation during the monsoon is getting worse over the years. More than 1,200 people died in flood-related incidents in 2017, as per the official estimates reported by state governments. Bihar accounted for the highest 514 deaths, followed by West Bengal with 261, Assam 160, Maharashtra 124 and UP 121.

Four of these states had 34 million affected and 22.81 lakh living in relief camps. The situation was no different in 2016. Home ministry data on the flood situation showed 936 deaths — Bihar reporting 254 followed by Madhya Pradesh 184, Maharashtra 145 and Uttarakhand 102, among others.

This is why the Centre is contemplating to impress upon states to make compulsory provision in their budget for disaster risk reduction (DRR) and building resilience rather than spending scarce state and central resources on relief and rehabilitation after every natural calamity.

According to a study led by the home ministry, the level of resilience to disaster in many districts in the country was very low and needed considerable improvement.

In the light of flood-related incidents, the home ministry recently carried out risk assessment of 640 districts in the country. It also created a national resilience index based on performance of states and Union Territories on DRR measures such as risk assessment, risk prevention and mitigation, disaster relief and rehabilitation and disaster reconstruction.