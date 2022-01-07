DDMA asks DMs to number all shops within 24 hours as odd-even rule being violated in markets

Representational Image

In view of the violations of the odd-even formula for opening of shops dealing in nonessential items, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Friday asked all district magistrates to number all shops under their jurisdictions by Saturday.

The authority also directed the district magistrates and officials to ensure that only one weekly market is allowed to open in a municipal zone following all Covid protocols.

The DDMA in its earlier order on December 28 had directed that shops and establishments dealing in nonessential goods and services, malls and weekly markets would be allowed to open on alternate days as per odd-even system depending on their numbers.

Also Read: Delhi weekend curfew from tonight: what's allowed, what's not

They are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Shops within mall too are allowed to open on the odd-even formula.

Further, the DDMA has permitted opening of just one authorised weekly market (with 50 percent ceiling on the number of vendors allowed at normal time) per day per zone in all three municipal corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment Board areas.

"It has been observed that the aforesaid instructions are not being properly followed by the shops, malls and weekly markets and (it has been) found that shops are open without following the odd-even system."

"Further, it is also observed that more than one weekly market per day per zone are functioning and no information of permitted weekly markets is available with DDMA and others for monitoring and enforcement,” said the DDMA order.

The DDMA then directed all district magistrates to carry out the exercise of numbering of all shops under their jurisdictions within 24 hours through market associations and municipal corporations, and ensure that the shops and establishments are open strictly as per the odd-even system.

It also instructed the district magistrates to maintain documentary evidence in the form of photographs and videos of the exercise of numbering in each market.

The field functionaries should be instructed to monitor the same at ground level on a daily basis and shall ensure strict enforcement without fail, it said.

The district magistrates have also been directed to obtain the list of all permitted weekly markets in their respective jurisdictions from zonal deputy commissioner of municipal corporations, the NDMC secretary and the CEO of Delhi Cantonment Board and furnish it by Saturday.

It asked them to take all necessary steps to avoid overcrowding and ensure strict compliance to Covid-appropriate behaviour in markets, malls, restaurants, mandis, railway stations, bus stops and other such places.