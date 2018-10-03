Days before first phase kicks off, secrecy and anonymity mark J&K local polls: Report

Even as Jammu and Kashmir readies for the first phase of local body polls, scheduled to start from October 8, there are no signs of campaign rallies or door-to-door canvassing expected before any other election, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The report states that even the names of candidates who have filed nomination papers, and their political affiliations, are not being disclosed citing security reasons.

Officials quoted by the newspaper state that disclosing details of candidates contesting the elections might endanger their lives and expose them to threats.

According to J&K Chief Election Officer Shaleen Kabra, it is mandatory for returning officers to paste details of the candidates filing nomination papers on notice boards outside their offices after the last date of nomination. That, however, has not been done.

"We have clear verbal orders in this regard. We have been told it will compromise the safety and security of candidates," a returning officer in south Kashmir, which has witnessed a spate of violence recently, told the newspaper.

"The nomination process is still on. In case there is an attack on a candidate or the person is harmed, it will discourage other prospective candidates," an official in the election office said. "Given the situation in the Valley, especially in south Kashmir, the safety and security of candidates is of paramount importance," the official added.

One of the candidates told the newspaper that they have been told to keep a low profile and not talk to the media.

"I am a poor man. Please do not reveal my name. I have faced a lot of hardships in life. I want something and once I am settled, I will work for the poor,” the candidate from Sopore said. “I know I am going to be elected unopposed,” he added.

A few candidates like Tauseef Raina, contesting from Baramulla, have, however, opted to reveal their names.

"I believe in being straightforward. Honestly speaking, I was in no mood to contest these elections, but there were some people who asked me to do it. They told me that if educated people do not come forward, the corrupt will again hijack the system," Raina said.

The report comes on the background of over 30 names from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress getting leaked online, reportedly by accounts affiliated to Hizbul Mujahideen, a militant organisation.

According to the report, over 851 candidates have filed their nominations. This is for seats in 598 wards and 40 municipal bodies across J&K. A total of 3,005 candidates are expected to contest across the state for 1,145 seats in 79 municipal bodies.



The Economic Times reported that 85 percent of wards where no candidate has turned up are in four districts of the state. These districts account for 18 percent of Kashmir division’s eligible voters.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC), two of the largest parties in the Valley, have decided to boycott the elections citing the Centre’s stand on Article 35A.