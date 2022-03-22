English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    David Beckham's Instagram is now with Ukraine doctor delivering babies in Kharkiv

    Beckham, a goodwill ambassador for United Nations children's agency UNICEF, posted a video message and called on his followers to support the organisation's.

    Reuters
    March 22, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST
    David Beckham told his 71.6 million Instagram followers to look at his profile to see the work of Irina, a child anaesthesiologist

    David Beckham told his 71.6 million Instagram followers to look at his profile to see the work of Irina, a child anaesthesiologist

    Former England soccer captain David Beckham handed over his Instagram account on Sunday to a doctor helping women give birth in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

    Beckham, the 46-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder and current co-owner of American Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, told his 71.6 million Instagram followers to look at his profile to see the work of Irina, a child anaesthesiologist, and her team amid the conflict.

    David Beckham, a goodwill ambassador for United Nations children's agency UNICEF, posted a video message and called on his followers to support the organisation's work in Ukraine.

    Kharkiv has been hit by a barrage of Russian strikes that have destroyed many buildings since Moscow launched what it calls a "special operation" in Ukraine last month.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin says the operation is aimed at disarming Ukraine and rooting out dangerous nationalists. Western nations call it an aggressive war of choice and have imposed punishing sanctions aimed at crippling Russia's economy.

    Close

    Related stories

    Irina, head of the Regional Perinatal Centre, posted videos of a basement where she said pregnant women and mothers were evacuated on the first day of Russia's invasion. She also shared images of newborn babies dependent on oxygen generators, which were donated by UNICEF.

    "The first days were the most difficult. We had to learn how to work with bombings and strikes," she said.

    "We are probably risking our lives, but we don't think about it at all. We love our work."

    One of Irina's videos showed a woman called Yana cradling her baby son Mykhailo, who was born on the second day of the war with breathing problems. Irina said Mykhailo was now better but the family's home had been destroyed.

    "Doctors and nurses here, we worry, we cry, but none of us will give up," Irina said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #David Beckham #david beckham instagram #Kharkiv #ukraine doctor
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 07:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.