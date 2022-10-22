Danish Siddiqui’s children, aged 6 and 4, accept his Pulitzer prize

The children of Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed covering the Afghan conflict in July last year, accepted the Pulitzer Prize on his behalf at a ceremony held in New York on October 20.

Danish Siddiqui was part of the Reuters team nominated in the Feature Photography Category for capturing the devastation of COVID-19 in India. The group also included Adnan Abidi, Amit Dave and Sanna Irshad Mattoo - - who was not allowed to fly out for the event.

The photos of Siddiqui's children, aged six and four, at the ceremony, moved many on social media.

"This brought a tear to my eye - in remembrance of Danish’s brilliance and for his team’s camaraderie," Congress' Supriya Shrinate wrote.





"Danish Siddiqui is not among us. But the feeling of their existence is still there (sic)," another comment read.





Siddiqui had won the Pulitzer in 2018 also along with other Reuters colleagues for exposing the violence against Rohingya refugees.

He is also remembered for his poignant photos of migrant workers during their arduous journeys back home amid the nationwide lockdown and for chronicling the communal violence in Delhi.

In July 2021, he was covering the Taliban advance in Afghanistan. Embedded within the Afghan special forces, he was killed in a battle for control of the Spin Boldak crossing.

