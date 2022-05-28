Company that made Texas shooter’s rifle had posted weapon ad featuring toddler

Over a week before the Texas school shooting, the arms manufacturer whose gun the attacker used had put out an advertisement featuring a toddler.

The ad has sparked anger on social media, amid global criticism of the United States’ gun laws.

It showed a child holding a rifle. “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it," Daniel Defense's tweet said. The line is a reference from the Bible.

"This is sick. This is demented and deranged. No child should be near a weapon like that (ever)," said public affairs strategist Steve Schmidt. "This company should be bankrupted and it’s sick owners put out of business."

Journalist Ayman Mohyeldin said that the ad was barely criticised when it was put out.

"Can you imagine a beer or tobacco company using a toddler to sell, promote, justify the selling of its products the way gun maker Daniel Defense did with this ad? he asked.

On May 24, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire at the Robb Elementary School in Texas’ Uvalde city, killing 19 children. He used Daniel Defense's DDM4 Rifle, The Washington Post reported.

The tragedy added to the long history of gun violence in the US.

Two teachers, Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles, died protecting their students.

"These two teachers died trying to protect 4th grade students from the weapons you manufacture," a Twitter user told Daniel Defense. "Since you’re quoting the Bible, here’s a verse for you: “You have done more evil than all who lived before you. You have made for yourself other gods, idols made of metal.” 1 Kings 14:9."