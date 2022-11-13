English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Watch: 2 World War-era planes collide at US air show

    Texas: It was not immediately clear how many people were in the two craft or if there were any survivors.

    AFP
    November 13, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Twitter)

    (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Twitter)


    Two World War II-era airplanes collided Saturday at an air show in Dallas, US aviation authorities confirmed.

    It was not immediately clear how many people were in the two craft, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a smaller Bell P-63 Kingcobra, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

    Nor was it clear whether anyone survived the early afternoon crash, which occurred during the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport.

     

     

    Close

    Related stories

    But multiple videos posted on social media showed dramatic scenes of the smaller plane descending on the lower-flying B-17 as both appeared to be veering to the left.

     

    After the collision, the planes appear to break up into several large pieces before crashing into the ground and exploding in a ball of fire and a huge plume of black smoke.

    The FAA said its agents and the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate the incident.

    The B-17, a four-engined bomber, played a major role in winning the air war against Germany in World War II. With a workhorse reputation, it  became one of the most produced bombers ever.

    The P-63 Kingcobra was a fighter aircraft developed during the same war by Bell Aircraft but used in combat only by the Soviet Air Force.

    One of the last major crashes of a B-17 was on October 2, 2019, when seven people died in an accident at an airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

    AFP
    Tags: #Dallas #planes #Texas
    first published: Nov 13, 2022 08:26 am