Dalai Lama welcomes emphasis on converting monastries into learning centres

Appreciating the emphasis on converting monasteries into learning centres, the Dalai Lama today said the shift from feudal system to democracy necessitates a change in the monastic system as well. “Feudal system garners hate and violence, while democracy gives the right to all for developing a peaceful environment," the Dalai Lama said upon his arrival at Leh, 430 kms from here, in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir. With the shifting of paradigm from the feudal system to democracy, it is necessary to bring change in our monastic system as well, he said. The Dalai Lama was accorded a grand traditional reception on his arrival at Leh.

He was received by Chairman J&K Legislative Council Haji Inayat Ali, MP ThupstanTsewang, MLA Leh Nawang Rigzin Jora, MLA Nubra Deldan Namgyal, and several other elected leaders of local bodies and office bearers of local associations. At Jive-tsal, the Dalai Lama's palace in Leh, he spoke to a small gathering of Rinpoches, monks, nuns and the local people. Thanking the people of Ladakh for their love and respect, he said there is need to develop the quality of love and kindness along with materialistic development.

This quality should be developed mutually by all the religions of the world, he said. On the recent conference of Indian Himalayan Buddhist Communities held at Delhi which was attended by Buddhist scholars of various regions of the country, the Dalai Lama appreciated its emphasis on converting the monasteries into learning centres. Talking about the current global situation, he said that with lots of materialistic development,the world is passing through an "emotional crisis". "In this respect all the world religions should stress on spreading the qualities of love, peace, forgiveness and compassion. The 21st-century young generation should read the scriptures and look for themselves the relevance of 2600 years old Buddha Dharma in today's world," he added.