172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|da-hike-suspension-order-not-withdrawn-centre-debunks-fake-news-5905421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DA hike suspension order not withdrawn, Centre debunks fake news

The Centre had announced in April a freeze in the dearness allowance payable to central government employees and dearness relief payable to central government pensioners at increased rates till July 2021


The government on September 30 clarified that no new order was passed with regards to the suspension of dearness allowance hike in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

The clarification came after a message on social media that the Union government has withdrawn its earlier order to suspend DA hike.

The Centre took to Twitter to clarify its stance, and called the message 'fake'.

Close

Stating that the April order has not been withdrawn, the Centre wrote on Twitter, "A headline has been morphed on a request letter written to the finance minister claiming that the Centre has taken back its order in DA cut. The letter was written in May 2020. Centre has not taken any such decision."

related news

Earlier on April 23, the government had said the central government employees and pensioners will not get the new rates of 21 per cent of DA, which were supposed to be given from January 1, 2020.

The Centre had raised the rate of DA in March from present 17 per cent to 21.

Apart from this, the government had announced that though no arrears will be paid from January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, the rate of DA will be revised on July 1 after taking into account of the previous hikes.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Dearness Allowance Hike #fake news #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.