English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Cyrus Mistry’s last rites to take place in Mumbai on Tuesday

    Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car crash on Sunday, September 4.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 05, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST
    Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry.

    Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry.

    The last rites of former Tata Sons chairperson Cyrus Mistry, who died in a crash crash, will take place at Mumbai's Worli crematorium on September 6, news agency ANI reported.

    Mistry, 54, was travelling on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in a Mercedes car on September 4 with three people reported to be his family friends.

    The car was being driven by Anahita Pandole, a Mumbai-based doctor. Her husband Darius Pandole was in the front with her. They were injured. Darius' brother Jahangir, who was sitting in the back with Mistry, died.

    Police's preliminary investigation showed that the driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, according to reports. It crashed into a divider.

    Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were reportedly not wearing seat belts.

    Close

    Related stories

    The news of Mistry's death led to an outpouring of shock and grief.

    Tata Sons' present Chairman N Chandrasekaran said he was deeply saddened by it "He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mistry's death was a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.

    "Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

     

    Mistry served as the chairperson of  Tata Sons from 2012 to 2016. He was ousted from the group in October 2016, with the group saying its board lost confidence in him.

    His ouster set the stage for a long court battle.

    Mistry is survived by his wife Rohiqa Chagla and sons Firoz and Zahan.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Cyrus Mistry #Tata Sons
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 02:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.