Cyrus Mistry’s last rites to take place in Mumbai on Tuesday

Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry.

The last rites of former Tata Sons chairperson Cyrus Mistry, who died in a crash crash, will take place at Mumbai's Worli crematorium on September 6, news agency ANI reported.

Mistry, 54, was travelling on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in a Mercedes car on September 4 with three people reported to be his family friends.

The car was being driven by Anahita Pandole, a Mumbai-based doctor. Her husband Darius Pandole was in the front with her. They were injured. Darius' brother Jahangir, who was sitting in the back with Mistry, died.

Police's preliminary investigation showed that the driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, according to reports. It crashed into a divider.

Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were reportedly not wearing seat belts.

The news of Mistry's death led to an outpouring of shock and grief.

Tata Sons' present Chairman N Chandrasekaran said he was deeply saddened by it "He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mistry's death was a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.

"Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Mistry served as the chairperson of Tata Sons from 2012 to 2016. He was ousted from the group in October 2016, with the group saying its board lost confidence in him.

His ouster set the stage for a long court battle.

Mistry is survived by his wife Rohiqa Chagla and sons Firoz and Zahan.