you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2019 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cyclone Fani: Odisha govt asks collectors to remain alert

The district collectors were also asked to check all the cyclone/flood shelters as well as communication systems and ensure that these shelters are in proper condition for use if necessary

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With cyclone Fani likely to move northwestwards and then recurve north-northeastwards, Odisha Government on April 28 asked district collectors and departments concerned to remain alert and take necessary measures in advance.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi in a letter to district collectors said although the IMD has not yet issued any warning for Odisha, international agencies like JTWC (Joint Typhoon Warning Centre) and others suggest that it may have some impact on Odisha.

Besides, some of the agencies have even indicated that the system may curve towards the north-east direction after approaching the coast, he said.

Keeping the above in view, the districts are requested to closely watch the situation and keep the administrative machinery alert to face any eventuality, the SRC said.

The district collectors were also asked to check all the cyclone/flood shelters as well as communication systems and ensure that these shelters are in proper condition for use if necessary

The cyclonic storm which now lay centred 1,230 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours, IMD said in a bulletin.

It is very likely to move northwestwards till May 1 evening and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards gradually.

Under its impact, light to moderate rainfall are very likely at a few places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha on May 2. It is likely to increase in intensity with heavy rainfall over coastal Odisha from May 3, it said.

As sea condition will be rough, fishermen are advised not to venture into north west and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha coast on May 1 and 2.
First Published on Apr 28, 2019 08:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

