Cyclone Burevi to hit Sri Lanka, southern India: Here’s how the cyclone got its name

The name Burevi was suggested by Maldives in accordance with the guidelines of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

Representative image

Sri Lanka and southern India are currently preparing to face yet another cyclone – Cyclone Burevi. Burevi, which will be the second cyclone to hit in a week on December 2, will be the fifth tropical storm to affect India in the year 2020.

Cyclone Burevi is expected to pack gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour when it makes landfall in Sri Lanka late on December 2. It is expected to move westward and hit the southern tip of India around 24 hours later. Both countries have issued warnings already and while has ordered three-day closure of schools, India has already deployed 26 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Five cyclones have formed over the North Indian Ocean this year, namely, Burevi, Amphan, Nisarga, Gati, and Nivar. The one to hit Sri Lanka on December 3 will be the second cyclone forming in the southwest region of the Bay of Bengal.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Cyclone Burevi will be the least destructive of all five the tropical storms that India has braved this year.

How did Cyclone Burevi get its name?

The name Burevi was suggested by Maldives in accordance with the guidelines of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). Tropical storms forming in the North Indian Ocean region, including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, are named by countries that come under that region. Each member nation suggests names for tropical storms, which are then arranged in an alphabetical order for cyclones to be named sequentially, column-wise.

How are Cyclones named?

Cyclones are named by the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMCs) and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs). There are six RSMCs and five TCWCs in total, which includes the IMD. IMD names cyclones that develop over the north Indian ocean, including the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

Thirteen countries are tasked with naming cyclones originating in the Indian Ocean region, namely, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Oman, Myanmar, Maldives, Bangladesh, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Yemen, and India. The names suggested by them are used sequentially when a cyclone develops.

India has so far proposed the names Gati (speed), Tej (speed), Marasu (musical instrument in Tamil), Aag (fire), Jhar (storm), Ghurni (whirlpool), Vega (speed), and Neer (water). The names of the upcoming cyclones suggested by member countries are Tauktae (Myanmar), Yaas (Oman), and Gulab (Pakistan).