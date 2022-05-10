Cyclone Asani Live Updates: 10 flights cancelled, Kolkata gets heavy rain

Several flights cancelled from Chennai due to Cyclone Asani

Ten flights including from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Mumbai have been cancelled at Chennai Airport due to severe cyclonic storm Asani, news agency ANI reported. Passengers were informed about this on Monday, Chennai’s Airport Authority said.

Kolkata hit by heavy rain

As predicted by the weather department, heavy rain has hit Kolkata and its suburbs. Residents have shared videos of torrential rainfall on social media.

Watch: Torrential rain hits Chennai

Watch: Overcast sky over Puri beach

The India Meteorological Department has issued several bulletins about the cyclone and the centre at Bhubaneswar shared a video of an overcast sky over the Bay of Bengal on Puri beach. Stormy waters on the shores of Puri beach amid rough sea conditions

Asani likely to weaken in 24 hours

Cyclone Asani is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm from a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, the Met department said.

Fishermen cautioned against venturing out

The weather office said that very high sea conditions were likely to prevail over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal and asked fishermen not to venture out in the region from Tuesday for at least two days.

Cyclone Asani to bring rain in parts of Odisha, Bengal

The cyclone is likely to cause heavy rain in the southern part of West Bengal including Kolkata, Howrah, Purba Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia districts between Monday and Thursday, the weather office had said.

Cyclone Asani has weakened

Asani has shown gradual signs of weakening since yesterday as it raged over the Bay of Bengal and packed wind speeds of 105 kmph. The first cyclone of the season, Asani is expected to weaken even further today.