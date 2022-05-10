Cyclone Asani Live Updates: 10 flights cancelled, Kolkata gets heavy rain

Cyclone Asani: West Bengal is expected to receive isolated rainfall today.

Several flights cancelled from Chennai due to Cyclone Asani

Ten flights including from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Mumbai have been cancelled at Chennai Airport due to severe cyclonic storm Asani, news agency ANI reported. Passengers were informed about this on Monday, Chennai’s Airport Authority said.

Kolkata hit by heavy rain

As predicted by the weather department, heavy rain has hit Kolkata and its suburbs. Residents have shared videos of torrential rainfall on social media.

Watch: Overcast sky over Puri beach



#WATCH Odisha | Stormy waters on the shores of Puri beach amid rough sea conditions and gusty winds due to #CycloneAsani pic.twitter.com/zLQ5zrUpjw

— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

The India Meteorological Department has issued several bulletins about the cyclone and the centre at Bhubaneswar shared a video of an overcast sky over the Bay of Bengal on Puri beach.

Asani likely to weaken in 24 hours



The SCS Asani lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today near latitude 14.8°N and longitude 84.0°E, 300 km SE of Kakinada, 330 km SSE of Visakhapatnam, 510 km SSW of Gopalpur and 590 km SSW of Puri. It is likely to weaken gradually into a CS during next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/2FFXEm797f — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 10, 2022

Cyclone Asani is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm from a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, the Met department said.

Fishermen cautioned against venturing out

The weather office said that very high sea conditions were likely to prevail over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal and asked fishermen not to venture out in the region from Tuesday for at least two days.

Cyclone Asani to bring rain in parts of Odisha, Bengal

The cyclone is likely to cause heavy rain in the southern part of West Bengal including Kolkata, Howrah, Purba Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia districts between Monday and Thursday, the weather office had said.

Cyclone Asani has weakened

Asani has shown gradual signs of weakening since yesterday as it raged over the Bay of Bengal and packed wind speeds of 105 kmph. The first cyclone of the season, Asani is expected to weaken even further today.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes