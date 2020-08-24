CWC asks leaders to raise inter-party issues 'only within party fora', wants Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress chief

After a marathon seven-hour long meeting, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in its resolution on August 24 urged the party's workers to raise inter-party issues only within the party fora "in the interest of propriety and discipline".

"The CWC notes that inner-party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or in public fora," the resolution said.

At the meeting, which took place against the backdrop of more than 20 party leaders seeking an immediate organisational overhaul and a collective leadership, Gandhi is reportedly offered to quit but was requested by the party's top decision-making panel with over 50 members to stay on.

The resolution also said that the CWC has urged the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi to continue till an All India Congress Committee (AICC) session can be convened.

The CWC also authorised her to effect necessary organisational changes to deal with the challenges facing the party.

"... The two voices that have been at the forefront of exposing the Government's inadequate responses, divisive politics and audacious propaganda are of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," the resolution said, adding that Sonia Gandhi's "hard questioning on the handling of migrants' crisis put this Government to shame".

"She ensured that Congress-ruled states handled the pandemic effectively and provided access to healthcare and treatment to all sections of people," the resolution added.

The party further said the CWC unanimously resolved to strengthen the hands of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in every possible way, while it also made it clear no one will be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership.

Around 20 party leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding a full-time, visible president and overhauling of the organisational structure including elections to the CWC and reconstitution of the Parliamentary board.

There has been a huge outpouring of support for the Gandhis with party leaders from across the country urging her to continue as party chief or appoint Rahul Gandhi to the post.