    CUET-UG results to be announced by 10 pm tonight: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

    PTI
    September 15, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST
    (representative image)

    (representative image)


    Results for the debut edition of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by 10 pm on Thursday, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.


    ”CUET-UG results will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10 pm tonight. Best wishes to the students,” Kumar said. The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30.


    According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20. However, the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches that marred the test.


    From technical glitches to last-minute change in exam centre and uninformed changes in exam dates to admit cards mentioning past dates, the students faced several issues.


    The University Grants Commission (UGC) chief had earlier said the exam was cancelled at several centres following reports of ”sabotage”.

    With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main’s average registration of nine lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

