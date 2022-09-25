English
    CUET-PG result to be declared tomorrow at 4 pm: UGC Chairman

    UGC on Sunday wrote to vice chancellors of universities opting for CUET to start the admission process.

    September 25, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
    Representative Image

    The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate programmes will be announced on Monday, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

    "National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students," he tweeted.

    The University Grants Commission on Sunday wrote to vice chancellors of universities opting for CUET to start the admission process. "You are requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score," it said.

    Nearly 3.6 lakh candidates just over 1.8 lakh male and 1.7 lakh female had registered for CUET-PG. The exam had recorded over 55 pc attendance. Among the universities, BHU (3.5 lakh) received the maximum number of applications, followed by JNU with 2.3 lakh applications.
    Sep 25, 2022
