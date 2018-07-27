CSE study finds large-scale illegal sale of genetically-modified processed food in India

Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) conducted a study to find out the availability of genetically modified processed food and found that 32 percent of the 65 randomly selected samples tested positive for this category

According to a report by The Times of India, the products found to belong to this category were from the infant food, edible oil and packaged food snacks segments, and contain soya, cotton seed, corn or rapeseed (canola). These are known GM crops of the world.

Production, sale and import of genetically-modified food is banned in India without the approval of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. Most of these products are imported from the US, Canada, Netherlands, Thailand and the UAE.

"Every second-imported product we tested was genetically-modified positive that were mostly from developed countries. Nine out of 10 products were from the US," Chandra Bhushan, Deputy Director General at CSE, told the paper.

According to CSE, there were some products that declared themselves GM positive but lacked the requisite government approval. Also, some of the products containing GM ingredients were found to not have declared the same on their labels.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority in India (FSSAI) had proposed earlier this year making mandatory the declaration of nutritional information on the front of the pack for all packaged food manufacturers.

According to the the regulator, any food that has 5 percent or more of GM ingredients, should be labelled as such.

Of the 65 samples, 35 were imported products while the rest were locally produced. Bhushan told the paper that imported samples from reputed companies fared worse than others, accounting for 80 percent of the products that were found to be GM-positive.