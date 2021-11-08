MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Cruise drugs case: Witness Prabhakar Sail appears before NCB vigilance team

The NCB issued summons to Prabhakar Sail on Sunday, directing him to appear before the vigilance team to record his statement.

PTI
November 08, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST
Aryan Khan (Image: PTI)

Aryan Khan (Image: PTI)

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness, on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Delhi vigilance team, probing the pay-off allegations in the Cordelia cruise drugs case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is an accused.

The NCB issued summons to Sail on Sunday, directing him to appear before the vigilance team to record his statement.

Sail along with his lawyer reached at Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) mess in suburban Bandra under police protection at 2 pm.

This is his first appearance before the NCB’s vigilance team which is probing the allegations of pay-off in the cruise drugs case.

The NCB’s vigilance team, headed by the agency’s Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh, reached here from Delhi on Monday morning.

Close

Related stories

Sail, who claims to be the bodyguard of NCB witness KP Gosavi, last month claimed in an affidavit that he had heard Gosavi discussing a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB.

Sail claimed Gosavi had said that Rs 8 crore of the deal money was to be given to NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Sail’s allegations had prompted the NCB to order a vigilance inquiry against NCB officials and others.

Wankhede had denied the allegations against him.

Last month, a vigilance team led by Singh had come to Mumbai to probe the allegations of extortion, but failed to record Sail’s statement.

It had recorded statements of eight persons, including Wankhede, and collected some important documents and recordings related to the cruise drugs case, an official earlier said.

Singh is also the chief vigilance officer (CVO) of the federal anti-narcotics agency.
PTI
Tags: #Cruise drugs case #Current Affairs #India #Narcotics Control Bureau #NCB #Prabhakar Sail
first published: Nov 8, 2021 04:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.