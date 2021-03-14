Critical COVID-19 cases in Mumbai reduced over past year but oxygen usage increased

Representational image (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

The percentage of critical coronavirus patients in Mumbai has reduced over the past three months, but the number of patients put on oxygen support has increased, the Indian Express reported.

According to experts, oxygen usage in the city increased due to delayed hospitalisation coupled with easy availability.

In June 2020, there were 26,897 active cases in Mumbai, of whom 14.5 percent were on oxygen support. This rose to 18 percent in September and 19 percent by December. At present, of the 12,487 active cases in Mumbai, one-fifth of the patients are on oxygen support. This means, 21 percent or 2,668 patients in Mumbai are on oxygen support at the moment.

Dr Balkrishna Adsul, Dean, Seven Hills Hospital, explained: “Perhaps it is lack of fear of the virus now. The delay in hospitalisation has increased recently. People with mild symptoms prefer home isolation and by sixth or seventh day they turn critical. We have to give more oxygen to such patients.”

The percentage of critical COVID-19 patients in Mumbai has risen from 3.5 to 4.7 and then to 6.4 percent for the corresponding period from June 2020 to September 2020 and December 2020, respectively. However, December onwards it reduced to 2.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the cumulative positivity rate of Mumbai, which stood at 21.5 percent in June 2020, reduced to 9.62 percent in March 2021.