Cricketer Shubman Gill asked Elon Musk to buy Swiggy. How company responded

"Elon musk, please buy Swiggy so they can deliver on time," Shubman Gill tweeted.

Since the announcement of Twitter’s acquisition deal with Elon Musk, social media users have been jokingly prodding him to buy some other well-known companies too.

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill jumped on the bandwagon, asking Elon Musk to take over food delivery platform Swiggy so it can deliver orders on time. His tweet on April 29 received nearly 37,000 likes.



Hi Shubman Gill. Twitter or no Twitter, we just want to make sure all is well with your orders (that is if you’re ordering).

Meet us in DM with your details, we’ll jump on it quicker than any acquisition :) ^Saikiran https://t.co/EhSzF5gBqr — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 29, 2022

Swiggy also responded with a reference to the Twitter-Musk deal.

“Hi Shubman Gill. Twitter or no Twitter, we just want to make sure all is well with your orders (that is if you’re ordering),” it said. “Meet us in DM with your details, we’ll jump on it quicker than any acquisition.”

Other social media users saw this as an occasion to raise their own complaints about Swiggy's service.

"One delivery guy being assigned two orders and it always takes more than an hour to deliver," a user named Kundan Singh said. "But I found a solution now, cook myself and uninstalled your app long back."

Another person complained that Swiggy's service was deteriorating by the day.

"Every order takes more than 1 hour to reach. Also the customer service executive do not provided any solution or compensation for the same. In spite of purchasing the membership still deliveries are late," he added.

Swiggy asked the customers to share their order details so they could help them out.

One Twitter user urged the platform not to pile on pressure on its delivery executives.

"They are overspeeding, jumping signals, no care about temperature (crossed 40' everywhere) and their health. They have their families, end of the they should return their families with smiling face."





