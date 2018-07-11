App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 11:36 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Cricket: Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad provisionally suspended over failed dope test

The PCB has also provisionally suspended Ahmed Shehzad pending the outcome of the charges.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has been provisionally suspended and charged with violating anti-doping regulations after he tested positive for a prohibited substance in May, the country's cricket board (PCB) has said.

The 26-year-old's in-competition urine sample, which was collected during the domestic Pakistan Cup tournament in May, tested positive and an independent review board confirmed the result in June.

"He has been given till July 18 2018 to advise whether he wishes to have his B Sample tested and till July 27 to respond to the charges levelled in the Notice of Charge," the PCB said in a statement on its website.

"The PCB has also provisionally suspended Ahmed Shehzad pending the outcome of the charges."

Shehzad most recently played for Pakistan in the two-match Twenty20 series in Scotland in June.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 11:30 am

