COVID crisis | CAIT lauds Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Naveen Jindal for helping India with oxygen supply

Several big corporates in India have come forward to help arrange for medical oxygen at a time of crisis

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has lauded leading industrialists of India and the Chief of Government Undertakings for helping India with medical oxygen supply during the COVID-19 crisis the country is reeling under in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.

CAIT National President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that at the instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several top industrialists of India came forward to arrange an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen.

Leading industrialists of India such as Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata of Tata Group, Jindal Steel Chairman Naveen Jindal, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, Indian Oil Chairman Madhav Vaidya, Bharat Petroleum Chairman K Padmakar, SAIL Chairman Soma Mondal, Sajjan Jindal of JSW, and played a commendable role, CAIT said on April 25.

Bhartia and Khandelwal said that these big corporates have “proved that they are the sons of the soil and have come forward to help the country at a time when the entire nation was worried about the shortage of medical oxygen”.

They added: “We might have some differences with corporate India but at a time when these people have stood up for the nation, extending gratitude to them is all the more necessary.”

CAIT pointed out: “At this critical time no foreign MNCs have come forward to help the nation from which they are earning huge revenue and even adopting malpractices and violating the law and trying to control and capture the trade and commerce.”