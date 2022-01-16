COVID-19 Delhi l Cases on decline for 3rd consecutive day: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File image)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the government expected around 17,000 Covid cases expected on Sunday. He added that with case positivity is also expected to decline.

Speaking at a press conference, Jain sad, "Covid cases have been declining for the third consecutive day if we see yesterday's numbers. About 67,000 tests were done yesterday."

A day ago, the Delhi Health Minister had said that it seems the national capital has reached its peak in Covid infections and the government would think of easing restrictions when the cases decline to touch 15,000.

On Thursday, there were 28,867 cases recorded in Delhi, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. "We can say that Delhi has reached a peak in terms of cases. Cases have started slowing down. Let's see when the decline happens," he told reporters.

He reiterated that the hospitalisation rate has stabilised in Delhi. When asked whether restrictions will be eased in Delhi as cases have come down, he said, "Let's wait. The cases have started declining. They came down to 24,000 yesterday and will come down to 20000 today. Let them come down to 15,000 or below and then we will see."

Jain also apprised that the unvaccinated population has accounted for 75 percent of the deaths in the national capital.

(With agency inputs)