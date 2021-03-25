COVID-19 | World should be back to normal by end of 2022, says Bill Gates

Bill Gates

Philanthrope and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has predicted that the world will be back to the old normal by the end of next year, all thanks to COVID-19 vaccines.

Describing the novel coronavirus pandemic as an “incredible tragedy”, he said that the only good news amid the pandemic has been the access to COVID-19 vaccines.

In an interview with Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza and television broadcaster TVN24, Bill Gates said: “By the end of 2022 we should be basically completely back to normal.”

Bill Gates applauds India's scientific innovation and vaccine-manufacturing capabilities

His comments came just weeks after he said in a Clubhouse interview that people should consider changing their behaviour “in a significant way” this year.

Notably, through Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the billionaire has pledged at least $1.75 billion to the global COVID-19 pandemic response. This also includes support to vaccine makers, along with those working on potential treatments.

With Reuters inputs