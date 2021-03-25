English
COVID-19 | World should be back to normal by end of 2022, says Bill Gates

Describing the novel coronavirus pandemic as an “incredible tragedy”, he said that the only good news amid the pandemic has been the access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Moneycontrol News
March 25, 2021 / 05:09 PM IST
Bill Gates

Philanthrope and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has predicted that the world will be back to the old normal by the end of next year, all thanks to COVID-19 vaccines.

In an interview with Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza and television broadcaster TVN24, Bill Gates said: “By the end of 2022 we should be basically completely back to normal.”

Bill Gates applauds India's scientific innovation and vaccine-manufacturing capabilities

His comments came just weeks after he said in a Clubhouse interview that people should consider changing their behaviour “in a significant way” this year.

Notably, through Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the billionaire has pledged at least $1.75 billion to the global COVID-19 pandemic response. This also includes support to vaccine makers, along with those working on potential treatments.

With Reuters inputs
TAGS: #Bill Gates #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine
first published: Mar 25, 2021 05:09 pm

