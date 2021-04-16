COVID-19 | Delhi reports highest single-day spike; 19,486 new infections, 141 deaths reported

The last single-day spike in deaths from COVID-19 complications was reported in Delhi on November 19, when 131 coronavirus patients had succumbed to the disease.

With this, Delhi’s total coronavirus tally reached 8,03,623 and total COVID-19 death toll touched 11,793.

There are 61,005 active coronavirus cases in the National Capital at present and over seven lakh people have recovered from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Delhi’s COVID-19 positivity rate at present is 19.69 percent and there are 9,929 containment zones as on date.

A weekend curfew is being observed in the National Capital’s city limits at the moment and all malls, gyms, and auditoriums have been shut till April 30.

