MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

COVID-19 | Delhi reports highest single-day spike; 19,486 new infections, 141 deaths reported

The last single-day spike in deaths from COVID-19 complications was reported in Delhi on November 19, when 131 coronavirus patients had succumbed to the disease.

Moneycontrol News
April 16, 2021 / 08:56 PM IST
Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - RC2AWM96GYK8

Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - RC2AWM96GYK8


Delhi added 19,486 fresh coronavirus infections on April 16 -- the highest single-day spike the National Capital has recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Delhi also reported 141 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, logging its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases and deaths till date.







The last single-day spike in deaths from COVID-19 complications was reported in Delhi on November 19, when 131 coronavirus patients had succumbed to the disease.


With this, Delhi’s total coronavirus tally reached 8,03,623 and total COVID-19 death toll touched 11,793.

There are 61,005 active coronavirus cases in the National Capital at present and over seven lakh people have recovered from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Delhi’s COVID-19 positivity rate at present is 19.69 percent and there are 9,929 containment zones as on date.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

A weekend curfew is being observed in the National Capital’s city limits at the moment and all malls, gyms, and auditoriums have been shut till April 30.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here







Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Delhi
first published: Apr 16, 2021 08:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.