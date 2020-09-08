172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|covid-19-vaccine-tracker-who-says-india-may-join-covax-scheme-5810521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 08:11 AM IST | Source: Reuters

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: WHO says India may join COVAX scheme

“India is certainly eligible, like all countries in the world, to be part of the COVAX facility and discussions are ongoing in that regard,” Bruce Aylward told a briefing in Geneva. “We would welcome Indian participation ...India has extensive experience (with vaccines).”

Reuters

The World Health Organization is in talks with India about joining the “COVAX” global vaccine allocation plan, a senior WHO adviser said on Monday.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

The WHO and the GAVI vaccine alliance are leading the COVAX facility, aimed at helping buy and distribute vaccination shots against the novel coronavirus fairly around the world. But some countries that have secured their own supplies through bilateral deals, including the United States, have said they will not join COVAX.
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 08:01 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #WHO

