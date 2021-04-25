COVID-19 Vaccine | Maharashtra govt likely to vaccinate all citizens for free

Representational image

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said on April 25 that the state has decided to vaccinate all its citizens free of cost.

Taking to Twitter, the Shiv Sena leader announced: "The Govt of Maharashtra has decided to vaccinate its citizens free of cost. This is not something that we think of as a choice, but a duty that we consider of utmost importance: protecting the citizens from COVID-19."

He later deleted the tweet to avoid causing “confusion regarding the official vaccination policy of Maharashtra that would be fully ensuring fast, efficient vaccination and would leave nobody behind”.

Thackeray added: “The official policy of vaccination will be declared by the empowered committee and we must await its recommendation for a fair policy for all sections of society. My apologies for the confusion if it all it may have caused.”

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had said earlier in the day that the state will in all likelihood vaccinate all its citizens for free. Malik said that the initiative has already been discussed with the state Cabinet and global tenders for the same will be floated soon.

News agency ANI quoted him as saying: “We will vaccinate the entire state population of Maharashtra above 18 years of age for free of cost.”

Maharashtra is set to join a growing number of states that have already announced free vaccination for all. These states are Kerala, West Bengal, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana.

Maharashtra, India’s richest state, continues to be the worst hit by coronavirus in the country. It has been adding over 60,000 infections daily. As of now, it has 6.96 lakh active COVID-19 cases. Strict coronavirus restrictions are already in place in the state to contain further COVID-19 spread.

The Maharashtra government will soon be floating tenders for COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir injections. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said: “We have decided to float a global tender for vaccines and Remdesivir (used for the treatment of COVID-19) through a committee headed by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte.”