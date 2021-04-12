English
COVID-19 vaccine is need of country, everyone has right to safe life: Rahul Gandhi

India saw the maximum single-day rise of 1,68,912 COVID-19 infections and 904 fatalities on Monday morning, pushing the number of active cases in the country to over 12 lakh.

PTI
April 12, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST
Image: Shutterstock

Image: Shutterstock


Batting for coronavirus vaccine for all, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said it is the need of the country as everyone has the right to a safe life.

He said this as part of "SpeakUpForVaccinesForAll" campaign launched by the party on social media, demanding COVID-19 vaccine for all citizens to protect them from the virus.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"Corona vaccine is the need of the country. You all should also raise your voice for it. Everyone has the right to a safe life," he said in a tweet.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

He also shared a short video about making the vaccine available for all citizens.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Current Affairs #Health #India #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Apr 12, 2021 11:10 am

