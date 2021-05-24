COVID-19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech applies for WHO emergency-use listing
Bharat Biotech submitted its Expression of Interest (EOI) on April 19 and a pre-submission meeting is slated to be held in May-June 2021, as per key WHO documents.
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was granted restricted emegency use approval in 'clinical trial mode' on January 2.
Hyderabad-based firm Bharat Biotech has applied to the World Health Organization (WHO) for the emergency-use listing of its coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin, which is among the three COVID-19 vaccines currently being administered in India. Covaxin was granted restricted emergency use approval in 'clinical trial mode' on January 2.
The vaccine-maker submitted its Expression of Interest (EOI) on April 19 and a pre-submission meeting is slated to be held in May-June 2021, as per key WHO documents.
Notably, as of now, vaccine beneficiaries who have been fully vaccinated by both doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, may not be allowed to go as international supply, as the vaccine produced by Bharat Biotech has not been included in WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) yet.
As per data available on covid19.trackvaccines.org, less than 10 nations have officially approved the Covaxin. Most countries only recognise Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), as the required vaccine for passengers coming from India.
WHO has so far listed the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use on December 31, 2020; and two AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccines on February 15, produced by AstraZeneca-SKBio (Republic of Korea) and the Serum Institute of India; and the COVID-19 vaccine Ad26.COV2.S developed by Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) on March 12. The UN body has also granted approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine and included China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in its EUL. Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here