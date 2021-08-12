MARKET NEWS

English
COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai suspended for two days due to vaccine shortage

The civic body in a statement said the drive will resume from August 14, as a fresh stock of vaccines is expected to arrive on August 12 and will be distributed to all civic and government-run centres the next day.

Moneycontrol News
August 12, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
The panel also recommended granting permission to Bharat Biotech for carrying out a study on the interchangeability of its Covaxin and the under-trial adenoviral intranasal vaccine candidate BBV154. (Image Source: Reuters/Jose Cabezas)

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in civic and state-run centres in Mumbai will remain suspended on August 12 and 13 due to shortage of vaccine doses, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The civic body in a statement said the drive will resume from August 14, as a fresh stock of vaccines is expected to arrive on August 12 and will be distributed to all civic and government-run centres the next day.

It is for the second time this month that the BMC has suspended the drive due to shortage of vaccine doses. The civic body had earlier halted the drive on August 5.

The civic body appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration.

"Citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about vaccination, and depending on the stock of vaccines received, an appropriate decision is taken," the BMC stated in the release.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #vaccination #vaccine
first published: Aug 12, 2021 09:42 am

