COVID-19 Update | Maharashtra records highest daily spike of over 40,000 new cases

Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai has also reported the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 infections since the pandemic outbreak, adding 6,923 new coronavirus cases on March 28.

Moneycontrol News
March 28, 2021 / 10:37 PM IST
Mumbai’s Marine Drive wears a deserted look as Maharashtra government has imposed a curfew between 8 pm and 7 am in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. (Image: ANI)

Maharashtra on March 28 added 40,414 new coronavirus cases – the highest single-day spike in the state that remains the worst affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

As many as 108 COVID-19 related deaths were also reported in the state over the past 24 hours. With this Maharashtra’s total COVID-19 death toll rose to 54,181.

On the same day, 17,874 coronavirus patients were treated and discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recoveries in the state to 2,33,2453.

At present, there are 3,03,475 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra now.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai has also reported the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 infections since the pandemic outbreak, adding 6,923 new coronavirus cases on March 28.

The alarming rise in coronavirus cases has prompted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to impose a night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am. All restaurants, gardens, and malls will remain shut during this phase and people will not be allowed to visit beaches also. COVID-19 curbs in the state have been extended till April 15 in view of the alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #lockdown #Maharashtra
first published: Mar 28, 2021 10:37 pm

