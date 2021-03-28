COVID-19 Update | Maharashtra records highest daily spike of over 40,000 new cases

Mumbai’s Marine Drive wears a deserted look as Maharashtra government has imposed a curfew between 8 pm and 7 am in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. (Image: ANI)

Maharashtra on March 28 added 40,414 new coronavirus cases – the highest single-day spike in the state that remains the worst affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

As many as 108 COVID-19 related deaths were also reported in the state over the past 24 hours. With this Maharashtra’s total COVID-19 death toll rose to 54,181.

On the same day, 17,874 coronavirus patients were treated and discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recoveries in the state to 2,33,2453.

At present, there are 3,03,475 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra now.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai has also reported the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 infections since the pandemic outbreak, adding 6,923 new coronavirus cases on March 28.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The alarming rise in coronavirus cases has prompted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to impose a night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am. All restaurants, gardens, and malls will remain shut during this phase and people will not be allowed to visit beaches also. COVID-19 curbs in the state have been extended till April 15 in view of the alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases.