COVID-19 update | Madhya Pradesh govt extends ban on bus service with Maharashtra till June 30

The Madhya Pradesh government has lifted the ban on bus operations with Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from June 15.

PTI
June 22, 2021 / 10:09 PM IST
Representative image

The existing ban on inter-state movement of passenger buses between Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Maharashtra, imposed when a surge was recorded in COVID-19 cases, was on Tuesday extended up to June 30, an official said. An order of this effect was issued by MP's additional transport commissioner Arvind Saxena, the official said here.

Earlier order, issued on June 15, was effective till June 22. The Madhya Pradesh government has lifted the ban on bus operations with Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from June 15.

How Madhya Pradesh emerged on top of Vaccination Chart on June 21: Three times more jabs given in Indore than in Delhi

The MP government had prohibited movement of inter-state buses as part of efforts to curb coronavirus cases.The coronavirus tally in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday rose to 7,89,415 after the state reported 65 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 8,806 as 22 more patients succumbed to the infection, the health department said.
PTI
TAGS: #bus service #COVID-19 update #Madhya Pradesh #Maharashtra
first published: Jun 22, 2021 10:09 pm

