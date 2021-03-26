COVID-19 update | India administered 5.69 crore vaccine doses in 70 days

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was expanded on March 1 to include senior citizens, and those aged 45-59 who have co-mobordities. (Image: AP)

India has administered more than 5.69 crore coronavirus vaccine doses in the past 70 days, since the country's extensive COVID-19 vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on March 26.

As per the Health Ministry’s provisional report, a total of 5,69,57,612 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given till 7 pm on March 26.

These include 80,66,471 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 51,27,234 healthcare workers who have taken the second dose, 86,79,307 frontline workers who have taken the first dose, 34,96,356 frontline workers who have taken the second dose, 2,57,01,645 beneficiaries aged above 60 years and 58,86,599 beneficiaries aged above 45 years and with specific co-morbidities.

As many as 14,53,172 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on March 26, which marked the seventieth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Out of these, 13,32,550 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,20,622 healthcare workers and frontline workers received their second dose as per the provisional report. Final reports for the day would be completed by late tonight.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was expanded on March 1 to include senior citizens, and those aged between 45 and 59 years and have specific co-mobordities. From April 1, all persons aged 45 years and above will be able to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show