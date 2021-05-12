COVID-19 surge | Maldives bans entry of Indian, other South Asian tourists
Maldives recorded over 1500 new infections on May 11 that took the total tally to over 38,000 cases.
May 12, 2021 / 12:59 PM IST
The Ministry of Tourism of Maldives announced, in a tweet, the temporary suspension of tourist visas for those travelling from South Asian countries to the Maldives.
The Maldives, one of the most popular destinations that attracted many Indian tourists and celebrities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has closed its borders for travellers from all South Asian countries.
The preventive measures were invoked in light of the rise in COVID-19 cases in India and other South Asian countries. The island nation has also imposed curbs to restrict the spread of the virus.
The new restrictions include a night curfew in the capital city of Male, restrictions on dine-in restaurants, closure of gyms, cinemas, salons and other public spaces and closure of all schools, universities, government and private offices. Congregation prayers are also temporarily suspended.
Last month, the island nation which had seen many tourists from India in the past few months had barred the entry of Indians from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands.
Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhat, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Tapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan among others were seen vacationing in the Maldives.