COVID-19 | Senior citizens, pregnant women exempted from mandatory institutional quarantine: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on March 20 announced that those arriving in the city from Brazil, the UK, Europe, South Africa, and the Middle East will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for seven days.

This will have to be followed by seven days of home quarantine, the Mumbai civic body said.

However, the mandatory institutional quarantine rules will not apply to elderly passengers above 65 years of age, women in advanced stages of pregnancy, and parents accompanying children below five years of age.

Seriously ill patients who require immediate medical attention, such as cancer patients, people with cerebral palsy, mental illnesses and severe physical disabilities, will also be exempted from the rule upon producing supporting documents.

Fliers who have an immediate family crisis to attend will also be allowed to skip the institutional quarantine. For instance, if a family member is on death bed or has met with an accident, or there has been a death in the family, fliers will be allowed to head home upon producing supporting documents.

Fliers who have completed both doses of COVID-19 vaccination can skip mandatory institutional quarantine after producing a vaccine certificate.

Additionally, medical professionals who need to travel to perform life-saving surgery or need to attend to a critical patient will also be allowed to leave, BMC has said.