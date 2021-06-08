MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

COVID-19 second wave | Most children requiring hospitalisation had co-morbidities, low immunity: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

The AIIMS Director said: “According to the second wave data, out of all the children admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, 60-70 percent had co-morbidities or low immunity; some were even on chemotherapy."

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 08:19 PM IST
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria (Image Source: ANI)

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria (Image Source: ANI)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on June 8 that most of the children who had to be hospitalised during the COVID-19 second-wave outbreak had co-morbidities or low immunity.

The AIIMS Director said: “According to the second wave data, out of all the children admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, 60-70 percent had co-morbidities or low immunity; some were even on chemotherapy. Most healthy children who were infected with the novel coronavirus had recovered without requiring hospitalisation.”

While addressing a Union Health Ministry presser on June 8, Dr Guleria also said that there is no evidence that suggests children will be more affected during the outbreak of the third wave of the pandemic.

He explained: “If we look at all data, including Indian data from the first and second wave or even global data, there is no data to show that either the old or new variants led to more infection among children.”

Elaborating on waves of infections seen in the case of viruses that attack the respiratory system, the AIIMS head said: “It was seen in 1918, data shows that the second wave was the biggest wave. Maximum deaths and cases were seen in the second wave but there was a smaller third wave also.”

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

He added: “Lockdowns bring down infection but opening lockdowns lead to the possibility of a spike in infections.”

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 second wave
first published: Jun 8, 2021 08:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey