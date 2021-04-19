COVID-19 second wave | BJP rallies in West Bengal to have no more than 500 attendees

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to ban massive public rallies in view of the country's grim COVID-19 situation.

BJP National President JP Nadda on April 19 decided that all public meetings of party leaders in West Bengal, henceforth, will not be attended by more than 500 people.

Nadda added, this will also include public rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held in West Bengal, where Assembly elections are being held. All the political rallies will be held in open spaces while strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols, the BJP president added.

The saffron party said it has plans to distribute six crore masks and sanitisers in West Bengal.