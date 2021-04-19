MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 second wave | BJP rallies in West Bengal to have no more than 500 attendees

BJP National President JP Nadda has said the cap on attendees will be applicable to public rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi also.

Moneycontrol News
April 19, 2021 / 09:29 PM IST
A BJP event in West Bengal (Image credit: Shutterstock)

A BJP event in West Bengal (Image credit: Shutterstock)









The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to ban massive public rallies in view of the country's grim COVID-19 situation.


BJP National President JP Nadda on April 19 decided that all public meetings of party leaders in West Bengal, henceforth, will not be attended by more than 500 people.


Nadda added, this will also include public rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held in West Bengal, where Assembly elections are being held. All the political rallies will be held in open spaces while strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols, the BJP president added.


The saffron party said it has plans to distribute six crore masks and sanitisers in West Bengal.





Bengal Election 2021 | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi suspends his remaining poll rallies amid COVID-19 surge


The announcement comes following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi suspending all his upcoming election rallies in West Bengal in view of the COVID-19 situation. Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal's incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also cancelled her Kolkata rallies and said that the party would organise small meetings instead. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) too has decided against organising big election rallies for the remaining phases of West Bengal elections 2021.





Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharatiya Janata Party #coronavirus #COVID-19 second wave #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Apr 19, 2021 08:48 pm

