COVID-19: Nepal resumes visa services

Nepal resumed the visa services for foreign nationals on Sunday, a month after one of the staffers at the immigration department tested positive for COVID-19.

Issuing a notice, the Department of Immigration said it will not charge any late fees and penalties for visa renewal till September 27 keeping in view the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

The department had closed all visa services as per the decision of the government.

The department has urged all the service seekers to contact it within 15 days after the resumption of services for the exemption of late fee and penalty.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Nepal's coronavirus cases on September 13 inched closer to the 55,000-mark with 1,039 new cases while the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 345.