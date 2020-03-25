COVID-19 lockdown: US embassy says it is arranging flights to take Americans back home

Flight Attendant: If your hospitality skills are at par with your desire to travel, the role of a flight attendant is your calling. A flight attendant can earn an average annual salary of Rs 304,176, with an upper limit of Rs 732,000 per annum. (Image: Pixabay)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to fight COVID-19, the US Embassy in India stated on Wednesday that it is working with the US State Department and with airlines to arrange flights to take Americans back home.

Moreover, in a health alert on its website, the embassy mentioned that it is in touch with the Indian government to emphasise the need for hotels to continue to lodge US citizens.

On Tuesday, Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown till April 15 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"While the exact parameters of the curfew are still unclear, US citizens should cooperate by sheltering in place," the embassy noted.

"US citizens are required to comply with Indian law and obey directions from law enforcement officers. We are in contact with the Indian government to emphasise the need for hotels to continue to lodge US citizens," it mentioned.

The embassy said that it continues to work with the US' Department of State and airline companies to arrange flights from India to the US for American citizens.

"Once these flights are arranged, we will work with the Indian government to arrange to the greatest extent possible safe passage to airports for US citizens," it stated.

The embassy stated that there is great interest from US citizens in obtaining assistance to depart from India, adding that it is working to support necessary arrangements.

"We will provide daily updates about our efforts via the Smart Traveller Enrolment Program (STEP) application. We urge US citizens to enrol in STEP at www.step.state.gov in order to receive critical information from the embassy concerning flight opportunities," it stated.