COVID-19 impact | Terminal 2 of Delhi airport to be temporarily shut from May 18
Daily traffic at the airport has fallen to around 30,000 passengers currently.
May 11, 2021 / 10:19 PM IST
Delhi airport (Image: Flickr)
Delhi Airport will temporarily shut Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a fall in passenger traffic, CNBC-TV18 reported citing airport officials.
It will remain shut from midnight of May 17.
Daily traffic at the airport has fallen to around 30,000 passengers currently, CNBC-TV18
reported.
During the last few weeks, the number of domestic air passengers per day has come down from the peak of more than 2.2 lakh to around 75,000 currently, according to the civil aviation ministry's data.
International air traffic has also been affected due to the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
So far, the country has recorded over 2.29 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,49,992 deaths. Globally, more than 15.86 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 32.99 lakh have died.