COVID-19 impact | Terminal 2 of Delhi airport to be temporarily shut from May 18

Delhi Airport will temporarily shut Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a fall in passenger traffic, CNBC-TV18 reported citing airport officials.

It will remain shut from midnight of May 17.

Daily traffic at Delhi airport has fallen to around 30,000 passengers currently