COVID-19 | Here are the key highlights of PM Modi’s latest address to nation

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during a televised address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on June 7 as several states and union territories (UTs) started relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in view of the decline in the number of new coronavirus infections being added daily.

In fact, the PM’s national address at 5 pm came on a day when India recorded the lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in the past two months with less than one lakh new coronavirus infections reported in the past 24 hours.

He last addressed the nation on April 20, when COVID-19 cases were rising at an alarming rate in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic and there was a raging health crisis in the nation.

Here's a look at the key highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest address to the nation:

Tweaking the Centre’s revised COVID-19 vaccine procurement strategy in the face of criticism from several quarters, PM Modi announced that the Government of India will make centralised vaccine procurement for 75 percent of vaccine capacities and ensure vaccine supplies to all states. Private vaccination centres will be allowed to procure vaccine from the remaining 25 percent.

These 75 percent vaccines will be provided to the states free of cost by the Centre, the Prime Minister further said, adding that COVID-19 vaccines for all beneficiaries aged above 18 years will be supplied by the Central Government to the states from June 21.

This means, from June 21 (Tuesday) all Indian citizens aged above 18 years will be given free vaccination.

Capping the price of coronavirus vaccines across the country, PM Modi said private centres will be allowed to levy a service charge of only Rs 150 over and above the MRP of each COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Promising increased COVID-19 vaccine supply in the coming days, Narendra Modi said seven companies in India are producing vaccines; three have already entered advanced stages of vaccine trials. Vaccines that can be administered to children are also under trial in the country and the Centre is constantly engaged in efforts to procure vaccines from abroad.

Additionally, nasal vaccines for protection against COVID-19 are also under trial; if successful these could help support India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, the PM said.

He then announced that the Centre has decided to extend the benefits provided under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali. By November 2021, nearly 80 crore Indians hit by the COVID-19 pandemic will have received free food grains under the PM Anna Yojana.

Explaining how the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre has tackled the “deadliest pandemic in the past 100 years”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the June 7 national address: “Last year in April, we created a vaccine task force. Vaccine supporters were supported by the government. We provided funds for research and development. New health infrastructure has been developed in the past one and a half years with COVID-19 hospitals, ventilator beds, network of testing labs, among others. Have imported drugs for COVID-19 treatment as and when required too.”

He added: “India, in one year, launched two made-in-India coronavirus vaccines. Our country, our scientists showed to the world that we are not lagging behind. As I speak to you, 23 crore vaccine doses have been given.”