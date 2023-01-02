 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COVID-19: Check which countries have restrictions for travelers from China

AFP
Jan 02, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST

In China, coronavirus cases have overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums. Officials have admitted that the true scale of infections is "impossible" to track.

A surge in COVID-19 infections in China has caused concern globally. (Image credit: Reuters)

Travellers from China now face restrictions when entering more than a dozen countries as concern grows over its surge in Covid-19 cases, with Australia the latest to demand a negative test before arrival.

Last month, Beijing abruptly began dismantling its "zero-Covid" containment policy of lockdowns and mass testing, three years after the coronavirus first emerged in the city of Wuhan.

As Covid overwhelms Chinese hospitals and crematoriums, officials have insisted that the wave is "under control" despite acknowledging that the true scale of infections is "impossible" to track.

Australia's health minister on Sunday cited Beijing's "lack of comprehensive information" about Covid cases as the reasoning behind the travel requirement, which will take effect on January 5. The move will "safeguard Australia from the risk of potential new emerging variants," he said.

In recent days, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan have also imposed either a negative Covid test requirement or testing upon arrival for travellers from China.

Canada cited "the limited epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data available" on recent Covid cases in China for its negative test demand.