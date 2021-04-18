COVID-19 | Bihar imposes night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am, extends closure of schools, colleges till May 15

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

In view of the alarming rise in the number of coronavirus infections being reported daily, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on April 18 that a night curfew will be imposed across the state from 9 pm to 5 am.

During this time, all shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs, and meat will have to be shut by 6 pm and restaurants and small eateries will be operational only for home delivery and take away services till 9 pm.

Additionally, the Bihar government has also extended the closure of schools, colleges, and coaching centres till May 15. No examination will be held by any state-run school or university in this period.

Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms, and parks will be closed till May 15 along with all religious places in Bihar, Nitish Kumar has announced.

At funerals, there will be a 25-people cap on attendees and not more than 100 people will be allowed to attend weddings.

Bihar reported 8,690 fresh COVID-19 cases on April 18.

With agency inputs