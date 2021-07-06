COVID-19 | Amarnath board launches online services for devotees

Representational Image

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched various online services of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board to provide a personal experience to the devotees.

"For millions of devotees who are unable to visit the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shrine Board has brought Darshan, Hawan, and Prasad facility under the virtual mode. The devotees can book their Pooja, Hawan, and Prasad online, and priests at the holy cave will offer it in the devotee's name. Prasad will be subsequently delivered at doorsteps of the devotees," a spokesman of the board said.

With the launch of new online services of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, the devotees of Lord Shiva from across the world can perform online virtual 'pooja' and 'hawan' at the holy cave, the Lt Governor said.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The online 'prasad' booking service was also extended to the devotees through this initiative, he added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board is extending online services including virtual pooja for devotees in their name, virtual hawan (with darshan) by name and online prasad booking," said Nitishwar Kumar, CEO of the shrine board.

The CEO said online services can be booked through the board's website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com by visiting the 'Book Online Pooja/ Hawan/Prasad' page and also through the board's mobile application from Tuesday onwards, by paying Rs 1,100 for virtual pooja, Rs 1,100 for prasad booking (with 5 gm silver coin of Amarnathji), Rs 2,100 for prasad booking (with 10 gm silver coin of Amarnathji), Rs 5,100 for the special hawan or combination of any of the above.

The virtual pooja or hawan would be carried out by the priest at the holy cave by pronouncing the name and 'gotra' of the devotee along with chanting of 'mantras and shlokas'.

The devotees would be allowed in a virtual online room through Jio meet application where they would be having a special virtual pooja and darshan of the holy ice 'lingam' in their name, he added.

“We are making an arrangement with the postal department for dispatching the prasad within 48 hours,” Kumar said.