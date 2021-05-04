COVID-19 2nd wave: Lockdown in Bihar till May 15

On April 18, the Nitish Kumar government announced a night curfew across the state from 9 pm to 5 am.

Lockdown has been imposed in Bihar till May 15 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on May 4.



कल सहयोगी मंत्रीगण एवं पदाधिकारियों के साथ चर्चा के बाद बिहार में फिलहाल 15 मई, 2021 तक लाॅकडाउन लागू करने का निर्णय लिया गया। इसके विस्तृत मार्गनिर्देशिका एवं अन्य गतिविधियों के संबंध में आज ही आपदा प्रबंधन समूह (Crisis management Group) को कार्रवाई करने हेतू निदेश दिया गया है।

— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 4, 2021

Detailed guidelines regarding the lockdown will be decided by the Crisis Management Group, he said.

The decision was taken on Monday after discussions with ministers and government officials, he added. Bihar reported 11,407 fresh COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths on Monday, taking the state’s overall case load to over 5.09 lakh and more than 2,800 fatalities.

The decision on lockdown also comes after the the Patna HC on May 3 criticized the Nitish Kumar govt on the COVID-19 situation in the state and said that a statewide lockdown is urgently needed to control the surge in cases.

As per India.com report, a division bench of Justices Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Mohit Kumar Shah, had asked advocate general Lalit Kishore to talk to the CM regarding the total shutdown.

Earlier, on April 18, the Nitish Kumar government announced a night curfew across the state from 9 pm to 5 am. During this time, all shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs, and meat will have to be shut by 6 pm and restaurants and small eateries will be operational only for home delivery and take away services till 9 pm. Additionally, the Bihar government has also extended the closure of schools, colleges, and coaching centres till May 15. No examination will be held by any state-run school or university in this period.

“It has been emerging that the state government is heading toward total failure. There is no action plan in the context of an uncontrollable surge of corona infection in Bihar. Whatever plan you have submitted, it’s not up to the mark and no effective steps have been taken. Despite repeated orders you are not doing anything, Everything is an eyewash”, the Patna court said.