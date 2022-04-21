COVID-19: 25 districts reporting over 10% weekly positivity, 14 from Kerala

Representative image

Amid the slight increase of COVID-19 cases witnessed in India in the past few days, 25 districts across six states are showing a weekly positivity rate of more than 10 percent.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s list of district-wise COVID-19 test positivity rates, the highest contribution is from Kerala, where all 14 districts of the state have shown more than 10 percent weekly positivity from April 14 to 20.

Apart from Kerala, seven districts from Mizoram and one each from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Manipur are among the high case-contributing districts.

Wayanad in Kerala with 26.68 percent has seen the highest weekly positivity in the state, followed by Kannur with the positivity of 23.76 percent.

Mizoram’s Saitual (42.66 percent) and Serchhip (41.37 percent) are the highest weekly case positivity reporting districts.

The health ministry’s document also shows there are 12 districts in India reporting weekly case positivity between 5 percent and10 percent.

The highest contribution in this category is from the national capital which has seen a consistent rise in COVID-19 cases in the last few days.

This data from the ministry has come after union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the chief secretaries of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Mizoram over the increasing positivity rate and cases and urged them to continue monitoring the spread of infection.

“Laxity at any level may nullify the gains in pandemic management so far... Regular monitoring and prompt follow-up action in emerging areas of concern is crucial,” Bhusan said in his letter to the states.

“India has witnessed a sustained and significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past two months, with the country reporting about 1,000 daily new cases for the past few weeks. The weekly positivity rate has remained below 1 percent,” he added.

The health ministry has advised states to scale up testing to the maximum possible levels using rapid antigen tests in underserved areas, rural areas, and places where RTPCR testing is not feasible.





