Court rejects Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in money laundering case

Anil Deshmukh, an NCP leader, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021, and is currently in judicial custody.

PTI
January 18, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST
File image of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Image: News agency ANI)

A special court on Tuesday rejected a plea filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh seeking default bail in an alleged money laundering case.

Deshmukh, an NCP leader, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021, and is currently in judicial custody.

In his application, Deshmukh contended that the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases did not take cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the ED before remanding him in further judicial custody.

Therefore, he was entitled to bail by `default’ (on technical grounds), he said.

The ED opposed the plea saying the charge sheet had been filed within stipulated time.

Close
Special Judge R N Rokade rejected the NCP leader’s plea.
Tags: #Anil Deshmukh #Current Affairs #India #money laundering case
first published: Jan 18, 2022 04:38 pm

