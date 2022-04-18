English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Court extends Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's judicial custody till April 22

    Nawab Malik was produced before Special Judge R N Rokade, designated to hear cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

    PTI
    April 18, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
    Nawab Malik

    Nawab Malik

    A special court here on Monday extended the judicial custody of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik till April 22 even as the NCP leader complained of ill health.

    Malik was produced before Special Judge R N Rokade, designated to hear cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

    The NCP leader stepped into the witness box and told the court that he has been unwell due to kidney ailments and that he has a swelling in his legs.

    Malik further said that whenever he complained of pain in his legs, the jail authorities only gave him painkillers.

    "I want a permanent solution to my medical problems,” Malik said.

    Close

    Malik’s lawyer Kushal Mor told the court that the minister’s plea filed before the Supreme Court challenging his illegal arrest and seeking immediate release is likely to be heard on April 22.

    Special Judge Rokade then extended Malik’s judicial custody till April 22.

    Malik was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

    The NCP leader was in ED’s custody till March 7 before he was sent to judicial custody till March 21, which was later extended till April 4.

    On April 4, his custody was extended again till April 18.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Nawab Malik #NCP
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 03:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.