Couple gets petrol, diesel bottles as wedding gifts in Tamil Nadu as fuel prices skyrocket

Bottles of petrol and diesel were among the unique presents gifted to a newly married couple in Tamil Nadu by their friends as fuel prices keep skyrocketing in the country in the recent weeks.

Photographs of the couple holding petrol and diesel bottles from their wedding festivities found its way on social media after news agency ANI shared the images. The incident occurred in Cheyyur village of Chengalpattu district.

The much-amused guests posed with the petrol and diesel bottles as they gifted it to the couple on stage, smiling for the camera amid a host of other onlookers.

The prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 110.85 and Rs 100.94 per litre in the state respectively. Citizens have openly expressed their anger and resentment against the continually increasing prices. The photo of the bride and groom was quickly viral with over 4,000 likes in a short time.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹121 121 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹105 105 View more + Show

Fuel prices have peaked in the recent days and rates have been increased across states. The prices vary from state to state depending on local taxes.

In 16 days, fuel prices were increased by Rs 10 in 14 hikes after an over four-month long hiatus.

Petrol (per litre) is Rs 110.85 in Chennai, Rs 105.41 in Delhi, Rs 115.12 in Kolkata while Rs 120.51 in Mumbai today.